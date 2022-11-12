Just get your head down and work: Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney slams Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has slammed his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo suggesting he get his head down and work. Ronaldo has had a woeful start to the season at United and has struggled to start games consistently. He has also endured poor goal-scoring form and has been far from his best so far this season.

Ronaldo has also had issues off the field at United amid his poor patch. He was recently left out of the first-team squad after he left the stadium before the full-time whistle during United's clash against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. He was also reprimanded by manager Erik Ten Hag before returning to the first team.

Rooney bashed Ronaldo for his behaviour and said the Portuguese should be ready to play whenever his manager needs. The former Manchester United captain called him one of the greatest players of all time but said his behaviour at United of late has been unacceptable.

Also Read: England's World Cup winner Nobby Stiles' family to sue FA over brain injuries

"For Cristiano, just get your head down and work and be ready to play when the manager needs you. If he does that, he will be an asset. If he doesn't, it will become an unwanted distraction," Ronney said on talkSport.

"Him and Messi are arguably the two best players of all time and you can go either way with that, whatever way you decide. But I just think the things he has done from the start of the season, is not acceptable for Manchester United," he added.

Also Read: Manchester United roar back in style to sink Aston Villa 4-2 in EFL Cup

Rooney also criticised United legend Roy Keane for defending Ronaldo despite his poor behaviour at United. The former United skipper said the club is currently in a rebuilding phase and they do not need distractions from senior players like Ronaldo.

"I've seen Roy Keane defending him. Roy wouldn't accept that. Roy wouldn't accept that at all. It is a distraction which Manchester United don't need at the minute, when they are trying to rebuild," said Rooney.

Ronaldo might be seen in action next when United take on Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday. The club will be looking to continue their winning run after beating Aston Villa 4-2 in the League Cup on Friday.