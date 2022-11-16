Ethiopia's PM vows to ensure peace in Tigray, pledges to 'honestly' implement ceasefire

Published: Nov 16, 2022, 12:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed vowed to 'honestly' implement a ceasefire agreement between his government and forces in Tigray. He said that the truth agreement was necessary to ensure sustainable peace
