EXPLAINED: UAE Golden Visa holders can now sponsor parents for 10-year residency; all benefits of the scheme

Golden Visa holders in the UAE can now sponsor their parents for a 10-year residency, as reported by the Khaleej Times. This is a facet of the substantially expanded Golden Visa programme that came into force on 3 October, 2022. An operation manager at Arabian Business Centre (Amer Centre – Sheikh Zayed Road) who spoke to Khaleej Times said that they issued a 10-year Golden Visa for the parents of a 10-year visa holder. Previously, these used to be issued for a year like it is done for normal residency holders.

As per the official UAE Government website, regular UAE residency visa holders can sponsor their parents if they earn a monthly salary of at least Dh20,000 or $5,445.16 (USD) and above. This salary pre-requisite, too, does not apply to Golden Visa holders. Why is the Golden Visa called the visa of opportunity and what are its benefits? We explain it all.

What is the Golden Visa and why is it called a visa of opportunity?

A long-term residency visa known as the "golden" visa allows foreign nationals to live, work, and study in the United Arab Emirates for up to 10 years. The immigration programme helps affluent individuals get a resident permit or even citizenship in the UAE by making a sizable contribution, making an investment, or purchasing a home there. In the past, people who spent six months outside of UAE lost their Golden Visa. With the advent of the new system, the Golden Visa will continue to be valid regardless of how long the bearer stays abroad.

Also read | Portugal launches digital nomad visa allowing one-year stay for remote workers

Children of any age may be sponsored by Golden Visa holders. There is no restriction on how many domestic workers they may sponsor. Additionally, they can now also sponsor their parents for a period of 10 years.

Broadened Golden Visa scheme

On 3 October, a new system for resident and visitor visas came into effect in the UAE. It added new entrance and residency permits, streamlined current choices, and established new residency tracks. An extended Golden Visa programme, which now allows additional types of individuals to get the coveted 10-year visa, was one of the modifications.

Also read | Indian PM, UAE president, Israel president to address Abu Dhabi Space Debate

Holders of Golden Visas are exempt from having their residency status affected by more than six months spent outside of the UAE. Children of any age may be sponsored by Golden Visa holders. Additionally, there is no restriction on how many support employees they may sponsor.

The minimum monthly wage criterion for long-term residence has been reduced from Dh50,000 to Dh30,000, enabling more qualified professionals to apply. The following disciplines are included on the list: medical, engineering, information technology, business and administration, law, culture, and social sciences.

Indian celebrities who hold the Golden Visa

Most recently, The renowned Golden Visa of the United Arab Emirates, which has a ten-year validity period, has been awarded to Kollywood megastar Kamal Haasan, who was last seen in the 2022 movie "Vikram."

I’m honored to receive the Golden Visa from United Arab Emirates.



Thank you Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General GDRFA for tour in General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs offices in Dubai. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/2PWZLbZgd1 — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) July 21, 2022 ×

Other Indian actors holding UAE Golden Visas include Nasser, Sanjay Dutt, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Parthiepan, Amala Paul, and Shah Rukh Khan. This long-term resident visa programme is given to achievers in a variety of professions as well as those with potential qualities

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: