Kolmanskop, once a bustling diamond town in southern Namibia, now lies empty, gradually being engulfed by the shifting sands of the Namib. Situated only 15 km east of the harbour town of Lüderitz, Kolmanskop used to be a small railway station in 1908, when the railway between Lüderitz and Keetmanshoop was built.

Rise of a diamond dream

The town grew rapidly under the German influence, becoming one of the wealthiest mining hubs at the turn of the 20th century. The country's early diamond boom attracted major foreign investment and boosted national revenues.

This thereby developed infrastructure was unmatched at the time; as from 1911 the town had electric power, luxurious stone houses, a casino, a school, a hospital, an ice factory to produce ice for fridges, a theatre, a ballroom, a sport-hall, a bowling alley, a salt-water swimming pool and much more although less than 400 people lived here.

When prosperity sank in the sands

Natural resource exports drove strong economic optimism through the late 1990s and early 2000s. With minerals flowing steadily, Namibia appeared ready for sustained prosperity and wealth. However, heavy reliance on raw mineral exports laid bare it's deep structural vulnerabilities. As soon as the global commodity prices declined, the economy weakened.



A lack of diversification and limited planning worsened the downturn, leaving the communities heavily affected. As mining activities started declining, several towns like Kolmanskop were left abandoned. Deserted buildings are now half-buried by shifting dunes, standing as reminders of the once-prosperous era. Tourism has since become the only source of economic activity in areas like these.



Today, Namibia faces multiple challenges. Youth unemployment is over 40%, and rural communities suffer from inadequate infrastructure and education opportunities. Economic inequality has widened more than ever, despite earlier growth.

Corruption and scandals involving state enterprises and fishing rights have further damaged trust of public. Allegations of mismanagement have deterred foreign investment and delayed crucial reforms that were aimed at reviving the economy beyond mineral exports.



Past drives tourism today

Despite these issues, Kolmanskop continues to attract close to 35,000 tourists every year. Visitors explore abandoned, sand-filled homes, blending natural forces with human history. Namibia’s unique landscapes and historical sites remain key drivers of its emerging tourism sector.