Elon Musk recently revealed that he uses ketamine but is “almost always” sober during his late-night or early-morning posting sessions on X. He revealed that at an interview with journalist Don Lemon.

Ketamine is a dissociative anesthetic which is used to for treatment for depression. The drug drew attention after FRIENDS actor Matthew Perry's death in 2023 due to the acute dose of it.

“There are times when I have sort of a … negative chemical state in my brain, like depression I guess, or depression that’s not linked to any negative news, and ketamine is helpful for getting one out of the negative frame of mind,” Musk said in the podcast.

He said that he uses the drug after a prescription from an "actual, real doctor”. He said he taken Ketamine as “a small amount once every other week or something like that".

A controversial drug?

It was 1970s when Ketamine was first approved by the FDA as an anaesthetic. The drug is used for a long time in emergency and surgical settings.

But, despite the fact that it provides promising results, Ketamine has remained controversial. Experts have shown concerns over its potential for abuse, given its history as a recreational drug known as ‘Special K.’

But the drug has been reported to provide immense relief for people who could not have responded to traditional anti-depressants.

