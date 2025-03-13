The Bear star Ayo Edebiri is not happy with Elon Musk. The actress called out the Tesla CEO on Tuesday in an Instagram story for spreading fake news about her which, she claims, caused her to recieve death threats.

Advertisment

Edebiri, 29, shared a screenshot of an X post by Musk, who in February 2024 shared a post claiming the actress was being considered to replace Johnny Depp in the new installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. There have been no credible reports of this, but Musk shared the fake casting news on X, writing in reply to the quoted post, "Disney sucks."

'He's an idiot'

On her Instagram story the actress recalled the backlash she subsequently received.

Advertisment

"Just remembering when I got some of the most insane death threats and racial slurs of my life (idk if it's the #1 moment, but for sure top 3) for a fake reboot of a movie I had never even heard of because of this man," she wrote, adding that not only is Musk a "fascist" but "he's an idiot."

Trump buys Tesla; on White House driveway backs Elon Musk

Edebiri also shared a screenshot of a recent rant about Musk by Bill Burr. On NPR's Fresh Air, the comedian mocked the billionaire as a "guy with dyed hair plugs and a laminated face" who "makes a bad car and has an obsolete social media platform." He also asked why liberals are "so afraid of this guy who can't fight his way out of a wet paper bag."

Advertisment

"Bill Burr. Every time!" Edebiri wrote on top of a screenshot of Burr's remarks, adding a bullseye emoji.

In another Instagram story, Edebiri shared a private chat with a friend who said she would actually be great in a Pirate film. The actress admitted she liked the idea.

Grimes claims Musk ignoring her calls while one of her children battles a 'medical crisis'

"Wait no DEI, but I've changed my mind maybe we could make some money idk lmk," she said, jokingly addressing Disney.

The actress also asked the media to stop reporting about her Instagram stories.

Ayo Edebiri denies feuding with Jennifer Lopez, calls rumours 'absurd'

"Stop making my IG stories news" because "I'm just tryna have a silly goofy time," she wrote.

Musk criticised

Edebiri is not the first star to voice her displeasure about Musk, who has been working closely with President Donald Trump as a senior adviser.

In November, Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman alleged that Musk made her "burst into tears" behind the scenes when he hosted the show in 2021. She said she decided to share the story after Musk began complaining about "SNL" on X.

"I stayed up all night writing a sketch, I was so excited, I came in, I asked if you had any questions, and you stared at me like you were firing me from Tesla and were like, 'It's not funny,'" Fineman said, speaking to Musk in a video.

Elon Musk’s trans daughter claims he used sex-selective IVF, calls it ‘monetary transaction’