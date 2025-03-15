A 42-year-old transgender woman has quite the hate for Elon Musk it seems as she is accused of hurling Molotov cocktails at Tesla cars at a dealership in Loveland, Northern Colorado. The police said that Lucy Grace Nelson, also known as Justin Thomas Nelson, vandalised the dealership and vehicles several times and painted “offensive and hateful" graffiti on them.

The New York Post has now reported that Nelson apparently suffers from an "emotional problem" and lives with her mother. She calls herself “baby” online. Nelson was arrested during a similar attempt to damage the cars on Feb 24 and was found in possession of incendiary devices and “materials attributed to vandalism,” the police said.

Listed as a female on her driver's license, Nelson was slapped with a federal charge of malicious destruction, and later released on a $100,000 cash bond.

Nelson took aim at Musk

Nelson once took aim at Tesla CEO Elon Musk and wrote “f**k Musk” with red paint on the front windows of the establishment. In another incident, the suspect spray-painted “Nazi” on a company sign.

The publication quoted Nelson's father as saying that she "changed his name to Lucy a few years ago" and they last spoke in January. Claiborne “Jerry” Nelson, who is 82 years old, added, "He’s in his early 40s but has been living with his mother who has been taking care of him. He has emotional problems. He hasn’t been able to keep a job."

Claiborne added that Nelson doesn't have any history of being radical, although their entire family has supported Democrats, so “we have good reason not to like our president. [Nelson’s] not for the president or Elon Musk."

Suspect called herself "baby"

Detailing Nelson's social media history, the Port reported that she refers to herself as "Baby", with one post reading, "baby got her first bra…behold the power of socks". In another post she can be seen wearing a purple dress which is captioned "baby got her first dress."

In another photo, Nelson can be seen burning a Nazi flag and has documented the transition from male to female.

The police have raised serious concerns about Nelson's actions causing major damage. “I know that there’s been some rumours that it was just fireworks and bottle rockets and that is not the case. That is not true,” Chris Padgett, a spokesperson for the Loveland Police Department, told Nexstar’s KDVR.

“The devices that were discovered had potential for serious damage.”

According to the arrest affidavit, explosive devices made from empty liquor bottles were thrown at at least four Tesla cars at the dealership worth a combined $220,000.