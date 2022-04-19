What caused 90% jump in Covid cases in India? Central, Kerala state govts in tussle over 'late reporting'

Kerala government has responded to the Centre's query regarding the updation of coronavirus (COVID-19) data on an everyday basis. A delay could lead to discrepancies in overall data released by the Indian Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

After India reported a 90 per cent jump in Covid cases in a single day, the health ministry on Monday asked Kerala to provide updated COVID-19 data daily.

The Centre suggested that the sudden increase in cases was a result of bulk back-reporting after April 13, which means a gap of five days till Monday.

The alleged lags and discrepancies might have skewed pandemic monitoring indicators including cases, deaths and the positivity rate in the South Asian nation.

On Tuesday (April 19) health ministry released daily Covid data and there was a steep decline in cases as it recorded 1,247 infections in the past 24 hours as compared to 2,183 on Monday.

In a two-page communication, the country's Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said, "It has been observed that Kerala has reported its State-level COVID-19 data after a gap of five days [since April 13]."

"This has impacted and skewed the status of India’s key monitoring indicators such as cases, deaths and positivity. India has reported a 90% increase in new cases and 165% increase in positivity in a single day," he added.

Responding to that, Kerala's State Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday (April 19) said that they have been sending the daily Covid figures through e-mail.

"Such a thing has not happened at all and we all are surprised on how the Centre can say such a thing, when everyday we have been sending the daily Covid figures through e-mail. The Centre is propagating false things," said George and added there were around 200 new cases on Monday.

The Union health ministry requested for daily updation of the required details in the letter to the Kerala Principal Secretary, Health Rajan N. Khobragade.

The letter noted that the daily and diligent reporting of data is critical to arrive at a meaningful understanding of the pandemic at the district, state and national level and ensure that any anomalies, surge or emerging trends can be captured in a timely manner.

"Quick and continuous update of data will assist in India`s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and will help not only in tracking and monitoring but will also help in defining the strategies and plans at the Centre, State and District level," Agarwal further said in the letter.

