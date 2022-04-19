Delhi records over 500 COVID-19 cases; no mandatory RT-PCR required for domestic air travel

India recorded 1,247 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours as capital Delhi recorded 501 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The virus positivity rate jumped 7.72 per cent on Monday in Delhi as against 4.21 per cent on Sunday. The total death toll due to the virus in India's capital stands at 26,160.

Also Read: Fourth wave of COVID-19 in India? Masks compulsory in 6 UP districts neighbouring Delhi

Noida, a suburb of Delhi recorded 65 new COVID-19 cases as the Uttar Pradesh state government made wearing face masks mandatory in public places. Delhi had recorded 366 COVID-19 cases last Friday with positivity rates of 3.95 per cent.

India's health ministry informed the number of active cases increased to 11,860 with 318 new cases in the last 24 hours with the national daily positivity rate at 0.31 per cent.

Watch: New York Times is defaming India over it's COVID-19 toll

Meanwhile, India's civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said RT-PCR is no longer required for domestic travel, however, he added that state governments can impose the rule if COVID-19 cases increase.

Scindia added that the aviation ministry has prepared vaccination certificates in consultation with the health ministry.

The aviation minister said the daily threshold of 4 lakh passengers was crossed on Monday calling it a "historic day for civil aviation ministry".

(With inputs from Agencies)

