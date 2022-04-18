Fourth wave of COVID-19 in India? Masks compulsory in 6 UP districts neighbouring Delhi

Amid fears of another possible wave of COVID-19 in India, several northern areas are seeing a gradual return of restrictions.



The government of India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh declared wearing a face mask mandatory in public areas on Monday.

Residents in Lucknow and six NCR districts have been instructed to wear masks to cover their nose and mouth.

COVID-19 cases, have increased in the districts of the national capital region (NCR).

The state government has ordered the wearing of masks in public places in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, and Lucknow to be mandatory, according to an official spokesperson.

The Uttar Pradesh health department reports that 65 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 20 in Ghaziabad, and 10 in Lucknow.

According to a government official, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered "strict monitoring" of the state's COVID-19 situation.

The Uttar Pradesh government relaxed the requirement to wear a face mask earlier this month, citing the better COVID-19 situation.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Monday morning that India had registered 2,183 new cases and 214 deaths owing to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Earlier this year, experts predicted a fourth wave in India in June.

A team of scientists from IIT Kanpur has said that India will witness a new COVID-19 wave in June. The peak may start around June 22 and will peak from mid-to late August.

The authors of the study wrote, "The data indicates that the fourth wave of COVID-19 in India will arrive after 936 days from the initial data availability date, which is January 30, 2020. Therefore, the fourth wave starts from June 22, 2022, reaching its peak on August 23, 2022, and ends on October 24, 2022."

