Delhi reports increase in COVID-19 cases; weekly cases rise in Haryana, Kerala and Gujarat

India's capital recorded 517 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday as reports claimed Delhi, Haryana, Kerala and Gujarat reported a 35 per cent increase in virus cases.

On Sunday, Delhi had recorded daily positivity rate of 4.21 per cent from 5.33 per cent on Saturday. India's capital city had reported 461 COVID-19 cases on Saturday along with two deaths.

India had witnessed a third wave in January and February due the Omicron variant. On Monday, the country witnessed a jump of over 89 per cent in reported cases after registering 2,183 new coronavirus cases and 214 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The number of active COVID-19 cases have declined to 11,542. India's health ministry said the nationwide daily positivity rate stands at 0.83 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's eastern state of West Bengal recorded 28 new COVID-19 cases which was 15 more than the previous day.

Amid an increase in the number of cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has made wearing face masks mandatory in the state capital Lucknow including in Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Bulandshahr.

(With inputs from Agencies)