Fast but not so furious: Hollywood-inspired robbers arrested for stealing luxury cars in New Delhi

New Delhi police have arrested three men for stealing over 40 luxury cars using hi-tech tools, including scanners and GPS jammers, India-based news agency PTI reported. The alleged robbery was apparently inspired by a famous Hollywood movie, 'Fast & Furious'. The Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson starrer film has a massive fan following across the world. 'Fast & Furious' is a series of action films based on street racing, heists, spies, family and friendship. However, people taking inspiration from the fictional robberies is a little too much in reality. Police have informed that the accused have been identified as Manish Rao (42) and Jagdeep Sharma (43). Both are residents of the Uttam Nagar region of New Delhi. Police also nabbed Aas Mohammad (40), who is a native of Meerut, a city in Uttar Pradesh state.

Police informed that Rao and Sharma were arrested when they came to strike a deal for a stolen car. Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said that the car was found stolen from the Paschim Vihar area in Delhi.

Police stated that various instruments, including a sensor kit, magnet, LNT keys and eight remote car keys were recovered during the search of the stolen vehicle.

While giving information about Mohammad, police said that he used to sell the stolen vehicles in Rajasthan, a state in western India. He was said to be the main supplier of these stolen cars.

The DCP said, "The accused disclosed that by using a software-based hacking device, they unlocked cars and after formatting the vehicle's software, installed new software with the help of device. The new keys became ready and they stole the cars within two to three minutes."

It has been understood that the trio are members of the infamous 'Ravi Uttam Nagar gang' of New Delhi. The police official also said that the accused were inspired by the movie 'The Fast & the Furious' and used scanners to unlock the cars within minutes and a jammer to disable the GPS if it was installed in the car.

