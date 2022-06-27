Agnipath: IAF receives over 56,000 applications; Congress continues protests

As India's defence forces opened the recruitment drive for the 'Agnipath' scheme, the Indian Air Force(IAF) said it has received 56,960 applications until Sunday.

That's the total number of applications received till date from future #Agniveers in response to the #Agnipath recruitment application process



Registration closes on 05 July 2022.



Details about the process available on the website.

"A total of 94,281 Agniveer Vayu aspirants have registered till 10:30 am (Monday)," a defence ministry spokesman said.

The registration process will close on July 5, the IAF said in a tweet. The Indian government had unveiled the 'Agnipath' scheme on June 14 for youth between 17-and-half to 21 years for four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of the new recruits for 15 more years. The upper age limit has been extended to 23 years for this year.

The Uttar Pradesh state Congress staged a protest against the scheme asserting that it will have a "negative impact" on the Armed forces.

Violent protests had erupted in the country against the scheme, however, the government clarified that the youth would be given preference in India's paramilitary forces and defence public sector undertakings after their four-year employment term ends.

The Armed forces had declared those who had indulged in violence won't be allowed to enter the scheme.

(With inputs from Agencies)

