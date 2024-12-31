A Ferrari California Roadster, an iconic symbol of luxury and speed, found itself in an unusual situation on Revdanda Beach in Raigad, Maharashtra. Known for its sleek design and power, the high-end car became an unlikely victim of the sands, getting stuck during a morning joyride by two tourists from Mumbai. However, in a surprising twist, it was rescued by a bullock cart, and the video has gone viral on social media.

The Ferrari gets stuck

The incident unfolded when two tourists, eager to take their luxury vehicle for a scenic drive along the picturesque Revdanda Beach, ventured onto the sand. However, their excitement soon turned to frustration as the powerful Ferrari, unable to gain traction, became hopelessly stuck in the soft sand. Despite multiple attempts by the owners and bystanders to free the vehicle, including efforts to push it out, they couldn’t free the Ferrari.

Bullock Cart: An Unexpected Hero

Just as the situation seemed to reach a standstill, an unexpected hero appeared on the scene. A local bullock cart driver, passing by the beach on his daily route, noticed the luxury car stranded in the sand. Assessing the situation and being familiar with the beach’s tricky terrain, the driver offered his assistance.

The bullock cart driver tied a rope between his cart and the Ferrari, the powerful animals effortlessly pulled the luxury car out of the sand.

A video of the bullock cart pulling the Ferrari out of the sand was posted online, and it rapidly went viral. Onlookers were astonished as a bullock cart efficiently rescued a Ferrari, showcasing the brilliance of simplicity.