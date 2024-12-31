A thief’s plan to steal cash and alcohol from a liquor store in Medak district of the southern Indian state of Telangana went wrong when he ended up drinking the liquor and passed out.

Here's what happened

The thief, identified as Kanakadurga, broke into the liquor store at night by climbing onto the roof and removing some tiles. After getting inside, he disabled the CCTV cameras and took cash from the drawers. He also grabbed a few bottles of alcohol.

Instead of leaving quickly with the stolen items, Kanakadurga became distracted by the bottles of alcohol. He opened a bottle of beer first and then moved on to drink from various other bottles of liquor. After consuming a significant amount, he became heavily intoxicated and fell asleep on the shop floor, surrounded by the alcohol bottles and cash scattered around him.

Discovery and arrest

The next morning, when the shop owner and workers arrived, they found the thief still unconscious. They immediately informed the police, who arrived at the scene and took the thief into custody. He was then rushed to Ramayampeta Government Hospital since he was too drunk to communicate properly.

Investigation

At the hospital also, the thief was unable to provide details of the crime due to his intoxicated state. The police are waiting for him to regain proper senses to continue the investigation. They are also looking into whether Kanakadurga had any accomplices in the crime.

