A 23-year-old man from the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh was arrested on Sunday (Dec 30) in Meerut for slapping pedestrians to "experience dopamine rush" as he was allegedly suffering from depression. The man claimed to be jobless and had lost his father and his mother got remarried. Police said that he had been doing the act for 3-4 months and had slapped many people, including a woman and a retired PCS officer.

After a purported video of Kapil Kumar slapping people walking on the road went viral and on receiving several complaints regarding the incident the UP police arrested him.

Police said that Kumar was identified in at least three of the slapping incidents and was held under the BNS section 115. His father died five years ago and his mother remarried within a few months of his death. Kumar told police that he used to live with his mother and stepfather used to slap people to get a dopamine rush and also used to experience suicidal thoughts.

Dopamine is a neurotransmitter in the brain that creates feelings of alertness, motivation, and happiness.

Police said that they think Kumar has a medical condition, but they are not aware if he receives medication. Kumar further claimed about that he had a troubled childhood as his friends used to harass and make fun of him for his shy behaviour. He told the police that he was depressed and nothing good was happening to him. He said he thought maybe when he would leave the house then perhaps something good may happen and he went on slapping strangers on the road.

An investigation has been launched to get more information regarding the issue.

If you or someone you know wants help for mental well-being, don't hesitate to talk to a professional. You can contact local authorities and also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline. WION does not make any recommendations.

(With inputs from agencies)