Hours before Delhi goes to polls, a police case has been registered against AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday (Feb 4) over his allegations that Haryana is poisoning the waters of Yamuna.

The FIR was registered in Haryana's Kurukshetra under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by Shahbad resident Jagmohan Manchanda.

Kejriwal and others have been booked under Sections 192, 196(1), 197(1), 248(a), and 299 of the BNS Act for alleging that the Haryana government had “poisoned” the Yamuna waters.

"The complainant is a public-spirited person and an advocate by profession. He is aggrieved by the act and conduct of the accused and is a permanent resident of the above-mentioned address. Therefore, he is competent and entitled to file this complaint in the Hon’ble Court against Shri Arvind Kejriwal and other members of the Aam Aadmi Party for committing offences under Sections 61 read with 109, 192, 196, 197, 248 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 62 read with 109, 192, 196, and 197 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023," the FIR read.

It further stated that the complainant has seen a viral video of Mr. Arvind Kejriwal wherein he made provocative statements, levelling wild and baseless allegations against the state of Haryana, including its government and the ruling BJP.

The complainant further cited various central government and media reports refuting Kejriwal's allegations, which are there in the FIR filed by the Haryana police.

Yamuna water row

Former Delhi CM Kejriwal's statements on the Yamuna water poisoning row stirred controversy as he accused the Haryana government of neglecting the water quality issues of the Yamuna, which flows through both Delhi and Haryana.

Later, the Haryana authorities dismissed the allegations as baseless.

Moreover, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar took a sip of water from the Yamuna River in Delhi's Palla Village on January 29 to refute the poisoning claims made by Kejriwal.

He also called Kejriwal's statement "unfortunate" and accused him of using it to create fear among the public for political gains.

