The Haryana government has announced plans to file a case against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal for his statement alleging that "poison" was being mixed in the Yamuna.

Advertisment

State minister Vipul Goel said on Wednesday (Jan 29) that the case will be registered in the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court in Sonipat under the Disaster Management Act.

Also Read | Delhi assembly polls: PM Modi hits out at Kejriwal over his ‘poisoning Yamuna’ remark

"Kejriwal has made an irresponsible statement, spreading panic among the people of Delhi and Haryana. The Haryana government will file a case against him under Sections 2(D) and 54 of the Disaster Management Act," Goel stated. These provisions address the dissemination of false information that could incite public fear.

Advertisment

Haryana CM drinks Yamuna water

In a direct response to Kejriwal’s allegations, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited the Yamuna and took a sip of water, dismissing concerns about contamination.

#WATCH | Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini takes a sip of water from the Yamuna River in Delhi's Palla Village. pic.twitter.com/v1rkJXrcbQ — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2025

Advertisment

Also Read | ‘By defending indefensible, you’re betraying people’: Atishi targets LG Saxena over Delhi Yamuna row

Posting on X, Saini said, "I drank the water of the holy Yamuna on the Haryana border. (Delhi Chief Minister) Atishiji did not come. She must be making up a new lie. Lies have no legs, and that is why the lies of AAP-da are not working."

Saini also accused Kejriwal of misleading the people ahead of the Delhi elections. "The god-like people of Delhi have recognised these deceivers. The end of AAP's era of deceit is certain on February 5 (when Delhi votes). People of Delhi will punish Haryana's ungrateful son, Arvind Kejriwal, because our brotherhood has been strong for centuries...," he declared.

Kejriwal hit back, claiming Saini had only pretended to drink the water. "They want the people of Delhi to drink the same poisonous water that they themselves cannot consume. I will never let this happen," Kejriwal posted on X.

(With inputs from agencies)