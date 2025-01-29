Delhi Chief Minister Atishi responded to LG VK Saxena's letter after AAP's claim of high ammonia levels in river Yamuna saying that by defending the indefensible, he is actively “betraying the people” he is supposed to serve.

Atishi in her letter wrote that the ammonia levels in the Yamuna are 700 per cent above permissible limits—a fact which he cannot deny.

“Let me be clear: the truth cannot be buried under bureaucratic excuses. The ammonia levels in the Yamuna are 700 per cent above permissible limits a fact you cannot deny, no matter how many reports you manipulate. By defending the indefensible, you are actively betraying the people you are supposed to serve,” the Delhi CM said in the letter.

Atishi targets Saxena for calling AAP claims "false"

Coming down heavily on LG Saxena for calling AAP claims “false”, Atishi said that if he genuinely cared about Delhi people, then he would have done something to prevent this crisis rather than “choosing to target those who dare to speak the truth.”

“Your relentless defence of the Haryana government and your complete inaction against the contamination of Delhi's water supply raises a critical question: where does your loyalty lie? With the people of Delhi or with your party's government in Haryana? If you genuinely cared about Delhi's residents, you would have taken immediate steps to hold Haryana accountable for their negligence and prevent this crisis. Instead, you have chosen to target those who dare to speak the truth,” she said.

Kejriwal said Haryana govt has "poisoned" Yamuna water

This comes after Saxena on Tuesday (Jan 28) wrote to Atishi advising her to rise above petty interests for public welfare and peace over the Delhi Yamuna row.

“By making false, misleading and fact-less allegations like poisoning and genocide on another state government on a sensitive issue like drinking water is a threat not only to the states but also to national peace and security. I hope that as an educated, enlightened and sensitive woman and the Chief Minister of Delhi, you will rise above petty interests and will not say such misleading, dangerous and baseless things in the interest of public welfare and peace and will also advise your leader not to do so," the LG said in his letter to Atishi.

The row began when Kejriwal on Monday levelled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party, stating that the BJP-ruled Haryana government has "poisoned" the Yamuna water supplied to Delhi so that "people die" and the blame comes on AAP.

(With inputs from agencies)