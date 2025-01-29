Delhi LG VK Saxena launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal over his claims of "poison" being mixed in the Yamuna water, labelling them as “false, misleading and fact less.”

Saxena on Tuesday (Jan 28) wrote to Chief Minister Atishi advising her to rise above petty interests for the public welfare and peace.

In a letter to Atishi, the Delhi LG alleged that Kejriwal's accusations that "poison" is being mixed in the Yamuna water and there is an "attempt of genocide" in the national capital are highly objectionable and unfortunate, and amount to endangering national security.

Saxena's letter to Atishi

“By making false, misleading and fact-less allegations like poisoning and genocide on another state government on a sensitive issue like drinking water is a threat not only to the states but also to national peace and security. I hope that as an educated, enlightened and sensitive woman and the Chief Minister of Delhi, you will rise above petty interests and will not say such misleading, dangerous and baseless things in the interest of public welfare and peace and will also advise your leader not to do so," the LG said in his letter to Atishi.

“Arvind Kejriwal has accused the Haryana government of poisoning the Yamuna river and attempting mass genocide in Delhi. This is extremely objectionable, unfortunate and undesirable. This blatantly false statement has the potential to not only create confusion and fear among the people of Delhi but it can also create extreme hostility between the two neighbouring states," he added.

Kejriwal said Haryana govt has "poisoned" Yamuna water

This comes after Kejriwal on Monday levelled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party, stating that the BJP-ruled Haryana government has "poisoned" the Yamuna water supplied to Delhi so that "people die" and the blame comes on the AAP.

"If this water would have entered Delhi only to be mixed with the drinking water, many people would have died in Delhi. It would have caused mass genocide," Kejriwal had alleged.

AAP hits back at LG Saxena

Meanwhile, reacting to Saxena's remarks, AAP claimed the ammonia levels in Yamuna have reached an alarming 7.2 ppm -- 700 per cent above permissible limits -- and yet Saxena has "failed" to act on this serious public health crisis.

"If he cannot rise above partisan politics, he should step aside. This is not about politics; this is about saving lives," AAP said, as it accused the LG of protecting the BJP-led Haryana government.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8.

(With inputs from agencies)