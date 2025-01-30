AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, in a response to the Election Commission's demand for providing evidence to back his claims stating that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Haryana government attempted "genocide" by mixing "poison" in the Yamuna river supplied to Delhi, said he made the ‘Yamuna poisoning’ remark in public interest.

Advertisment

Kejriwal has now challenged the BJP and Congress leaders to drink Yamuna water.

"We have four bottles... will send to each one of them... please drink and show us. Then we will believe," he said in a press briefing as he pointed towards plastic bottles filled with Yamuna water.

VIDEO | Delhi Polls 2025: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) challenges BJP and Congress leaders to drink water with high ammonia level.



Showing water bottles at a press conference, Kejriwal says, "This is 7 PPM ammonia water, with chlorine mixed in. BJP and… pic.twitter.com/HlQTmyOxMJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 30, 2025

Advertisment

His remarks came after the Election Commission of India rebuked Kejriwal on Thursday (Jan 30) asking him to not link the issues concerning the increased level of ammonia in the Yamuna with his grave allegations of poisoning the river for mass genocide.

The EC asked him to provide factual evidence with specific and pointed responses to the type, quantity, nature, and manner of poisoning of Yamuna.

Kejriwal has also been asked to share details of the engineers, location, and methodology by Friday 11 am, through which the "poison" was detected by Delhi Jal Board staff.

Advertisment

The poll body has granted the AAP chief a last chance to explain why action should not be taken against his serious allegations that can ignite unrest and cause disharmony amongst different groups.

The AAP leader responded to the Election Commission notice over his claim that raw water received from Haryana has been "highly contaminated and extremely poisonous" for human health.

Also read: Delhi assembly polls: PM Modi hits out at Kejriwal over his ‘poisoning Yamuna’ remark

PM Modi hits out at Kejriwal over his ‘poisoning Yamuna’ remark

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal stating that the "AAP-da people" were turning desperate as the party was fearing its defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls.

"Those who built 'sheesh mahal' and those who looted public money worth thousands of crores of rupees can never think of the welfare of the poor. That is why they are spreading lies in Delhi. These AAP-da people speak lies with such innocence that people get trapped," Modi said.

Modi addressed a public meeting in Delhi's Kartar Nagar, where he criticised AAP leaders, comparing them to notorious serial killer Charles Sobhraj, known for deceiving people.

"You may have heard of Charles Sobhraj, he was a known thug. He was such an expert at duping people with innocence that every time people would get duped by him. That is why one has to remain cautious of such people," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)