World Wetlands Day 2024: What are wetlands? History, theme, significance and all you need to know

World Wetlands Day 2024: World Wetlands Day is observed annually on February 2 to raise awareness about the importance of wetlands and their conservation. The day serves as a reminder of the need to protect and restore wetlands for the benefit of both people and the planet.

Through various activities such as seminars, workshops, nature walks, clean-up events, and educational programs, organizations, governments, and communities raise awareness about the importance of wetlands and the need for their protection.

Here’s everything you need to know about this day:

World Wetlands Day: History

This day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands in 1971 in Ramsar, Iran, an international treaty aimed at conserving and sustainably using wetlands around the world. India is also the part of Ramsar Convention and is one of the most active players in the group.

Recently, the number of wetlands in India grew from 75 to 80, showcasing India's commitment towards conserving ecological sites in the country.



Wetlands are a wide variety of habitats such as marshes, swamps, peatlands, mangroves, and estuaries. They play a crucial role in supporting biodiversity, regulating water flow, providing clean water, and mitigating the impacts of climate change.

World Wetlands Day 2024: Theme

The theme for World Wetlands Day changes each year to focus on different aspects of wetland conservation and management. Likewise, the theme of World Wetlands Day 2024 is ‘Wetlands and human wellbeing.’

World Wetlands Day: Significance

Wetlands are among the most productive ecosystems on Earth, supporting a diverse array of plant and animal species. They serve as vital habitats for numerous species of birds, fish, amphibians, and mammals, many of which are endangered or threatened. Wetlands also provide essential ecosystem services such as water purification, flood control, and carbon storage.

Threat to wetlands

Despite their ecological significance, wetlands face numerous threats, including habitat loss and degradation, pollution, overexploitation, and climate change. The conversion of wetlands for agriculture, urbanization, and infrastructure development has resulted in the loss of valuable habitats and biodiversity.

Pollution from agricultural runoff, industrial discharge, and urban waste poses a significant threat to water quality in wetland ecosystems.

Additionally, climate change exacerbates these threats by altering precipitation patterns, increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, and causing sea-level rise, which affects coastal wetlands such as mangroves and salt marshes.