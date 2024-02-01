Chinese couple executed for murder of two children wished to start a new family: Report

A couple in China who were executed for killing two children wished to start a family together, as reported by China Daily.

The two children were thrown out of an apartment building's window by the couple. The horrendous act led to countrywide outrage after Zhang Bo and his girlfriend Ye Chengchen were meted stringent punishment.

As per China Daily, the two are likely to have died after taking lethal injection on Wednesday (Jan 31), more than two years after their death sentence was approved by China's Supreme Court, according to China Daily.

The court had convicted Zhang of throwing his two children out of the window of the high-rise apartment on the 15th floor in 2020. Meanwhile, the court held Ye guilty of creating pressure on her boyfriend to kill the children.

Zhang had two children - a one-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl. His girlfriend pressured him to get rid of the children because she felt they were an "obstacle" in their relationship.

Zhang kept Ye in dark about his children: report

According to the New York Post's report, Zhang started an affair with Ye without informing her that he had two children from his earlier marriage.

Zhang had divorced his then-wife Chen Meilin in February 2020, however, he was pressurised by Ye to take the life of his own children.

In the videos shared on Chinese social media, Zhang appeared grief-stricken because of the act he committed.

As per the outlet, the man was also seen sobbing uncontrollably and banging his head on the wall.

Speaking to the police, Zhang claimed that the children "fell" when he was sleeping and said he woke up after hearing people shouting downstairs.

The children's mother was left shocked after she learnt that her children had died.

"The moment I heard my kids were actually thrown out of the 15th floor by their father and the mistress, I couldn't find any words to describe my feelings," said Chen, as reported by The New York Post.

"I couldn't imagine what my kids had experienced from the 15th floor to the ground. Were they desperate? Were they afraid?" she said.

The crime committed by Zhang and Ye' sent shock waves across China for its cold-blooded nature.