FBI chief warns Chinese hackers 'wreaking havoc' on US critical infrastructure

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday (Jan 31) warned that Chinese hackers have been preparing to “wreak havoc and cause real-world harm” to the US.

“China’s hackers are positioning on American infrastructure in preparation to wreak havoc and cause real-world harm to American citizens and communities, if or when China decides the time has come to strike,” Wray said while speaking to the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party.

Although an alarm regarding China’s offensive cyber capabilities has been sounded earlier by the cyber officials, Wray’s dramatic public warning emphasised on huge level of concern among the top officials regarding the threats that the Chinese hackers are posing to critical infrastructure nationwide.

The National Security Agency's head and other senior US officials also testified over Chinese cyber activity in front of the panel on Wednesday.

Wray said that the Chinese government-backed hackers have been targeting things like electrical infrastructure, oil and natural gas pipelines and water treatment plants.

The Chinese hackers have been working “to find and prepare to destroy or degrade the civilian critical infrastructure that keeps us safe and prosperous,” said Wray.

“And let’s be clear: Cyber threats to our critical infrastructure represent real world threats to our physical safety," he added. Earlier, the Chinese government has previously denied allegations regarding hacking efforts.

Chinese cyber actors took advantage of flaws in US technology

The hearing took place in the wake of efforts being made by US and Chinese officials to ease tensions in the relationship between the two countries.

Speaking about the assurances given by China at the House hearing, Wray said, “China’s promised a lot of things over the years, so I’ll guess I’ll believe it when I see it.”

The hearing's focus was not on US elections but on how Chinese hackers have been allegedly burrowing in computer networks at energy plants, ports and other key infrastructure in the United States.

Watch: Gravitas | U.S. disables pervasive chinese hacking campaign “The truth is the Chinese cyber actors have taken advantage of very basic flaws in our technology. We have made it easy on them,” Jen Easterly, who headed the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said to the lawmakers.

“Unfortunately, the technology underpinning our critical infrastructure is inherently insecure because of decades of software developers not being held liable for defective technology. That has led to incentives where features and speed to market have been prioritized against security, leading our nation vulnerable to cyber invasion. That has to stop,” Easterly said.

The FBI and Justice Department have earlier emphasised on preventing malign campaigns which are being run by the Chinese government and hackers.