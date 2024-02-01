Bizarre heist: Canada police investigates theft of massive polar bear

The police in Canada have been carrying out the investigation of a bizarre heist which involved the theft of a taxidermy polar bear from a resort near Edmonton. The bear weighed approximately 500lb (225kg).

The bear, which has been standing some 12ft (3.6m) tall, was reported to have been snatched amid the cold snap in early January as the temperatures reached near -30C (-22F).

As per the police, the bear was reported to have been stolen on January 22 by the Lily Lake Resort's operators.

Meanwhile, people have been appealed to try finding the giant stuffed bear. The resort has been located in Sturgeon County, nearly 30 miles (50km) north of Edmonton.

As per the investigators, a "similar occurrence" was reported by the resort last August when it was reported that two taxidermy raccoons were stolen during a break-in inside the property.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that all three taxidermy animals will cost approximately C$35,000 (£21,000; $26,000).

No security patrol when theft happened

Speaking to The Globe and Mail, a resort worker said the resort had 24-hour security patrols, however, they were cancelled that night because of the bitter cold.

Speaking to the newspaper, Wanda Rowe said that the thieves had snapped the cables which had secured the bear and dragged the animal outside the enclosure, where they reportedly kept a vehicle waiting.

Watch: Global warming pushes ocean temperatures off the charts: Study "It 100% had to be planned," said Rowe. The crime was described by Alberta RCMP Constable Kelsey Davidge as "The Heist of the Big Polar Bear", as per the paper.

She asked the residents to keep a lookout if the thieves tried to sell the bear online.

"That would stick out right away, if you saw that anywhere, right?" Rowe said.

The hunting of polar bears, most of which live in Arctic regions, is legal in the northern territories of Canada.

However, the environmental officials strictly regulate it and it is estimated that the country is home to nearly 16,000 polar bears, which is nearly two-thirds of the global population of the species.