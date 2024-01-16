India documents first-ever evidence of rare Tibetan Brown Bear

In a significant discovery, wildlife officials in India documented the first-ever evidence of a rare Tibetan Brown Bear (scientific name: Ursus arctos pruinosus), that was spotted in the northeastern region of the country.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, taking to his official X handle said that the animal was spotted in the high altitudes of Northern Sikkim.

He further added that the latest discovery would add to the nation's diverse bear population.

"You are seeing the first ever picture of a rare Tibetan brown bear from #India. With this one more sub-species added to the Indian #biodiversity. This rare animal is documented in higher reaches of Sikkim with the joint effort of #Sikkim FD and WWF. So much India yet to be explored," Kaswan wrote. You are seeing first ever picture of rare Tibetan Brown Bear from #India. With this one more sub-species added to the Indian #biodiversity. This rare animal is documented in higher reaches of Sikkim with the joint effort of #Sikkim FD and WWF. So much India yet to be explored. pic.twitter.com/NvMohtXxjT — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 15, 2024 ×

Camera traps captured the bear in December 2023 with its characteristic yellowish scarf-like collar that broadens from the shoulders to the chest in the Mangan district.

It is an omnivore with a diet that generally consists of marmots and alpine vegetation. This rare bear is very diverse from the more commonly found Himalayan Black Bear in terms of its appearance, habitat, and behaviour. It inhabits high-altitude alpine forests, meadows, and steppe above 4000 m.

The Tibetan brown bear also known as the Tibetan blue bear is one of the rarest subspecies of bears in the world, and is seldom sighted in the wild. It is uniquely adapted to the extreme conditions of the Tibetan Plateau. Until now, there were only a few confirmed records from Nepal, Bhutan, and the Tibetan plateau.