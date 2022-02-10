Won't approve medical courses done in online mode: India's NMC on MBBS education in China

India's National Medical Commission (NMC) has warned students seeking admission in medical colleges in China that the medical courses taught online won't be recognised in the country.

The medical commission directed students to “exercise due diligence" while deciding on their MBBS degree.

The notice said China had imposed travel restrictions due to COVID-19 and had suspended visas in November 2020 with a large number of international students including Indians who may not be able to return to complete their studies, however, Chinese authorities have moved the course online but the NMC won't recognise "courses done only by online mode".

India's ministry of external affairs had earlier alerted the NMC that some universities in China had started issuing notices for admission for MBBS programmes for the upcoming and current academic sessions.

"As per the extant rules, National Medical Commission does not recognise or approve medical courses done only by online mode. In view of the above, students are advised to exercise due diligence in choosing where to pursue medical education from," the medical commission said.

(With inputs from Agencies)

