Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, several women Home Guards in Bhuj - who participated in the India-Pakistan 1971 war - have expressed their desire to serve the country again if an opportunity arises.

Jyotiben Upadhyay, who served as a Home Guard, spoke to news agency ANI and said that they used to visit the Bhuj streets in groups during blackouts and assured people that everything was normal. Upadhyay said, "I had joined the Home Guard services in 1971. When the war had started, Pakistan had thrown 17 bombs on Bhuj in a single day...there was a blackout in Bhuj, and we all used to go in the streets together and comfort the people who were scared of the situation."

"Today, the same situation is arising again; terrorists have again attacked Kashmir. Innocent civilians were killed. There is definitely an atmosphere of war on the borders. We women will have to gather courage and be alert again...Even if they call us today for any desk job, I am ready to serve again," she added.

Jyoti Kothari, who also served in the Home Guards in 1971, said that they were trained extensively on how to fire weapons. "It was tough for woman to even to step out of the house, and we felt proud while wearing home guard uniform...I urge women here to step up for the country as the situation has worsened," she said.

Earlier, Kanbai Shivji Hirani, who helped rebuild the Indian Air Force airstrip in Bhuj during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, urged strong action against Pakistan. Hirani said, "Today, what Pakistan has done (in Pahalgam) is very wrong...PM Modi should take action on this, stop the water and food supply to Pakistan. The only way they will understand things is to stop it."

Aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack

Meanwhile, on Monday, Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC) for the 12th consecutive night, drawing a measured response from the Indian Army.

An offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) - The Resistance Front (TRF) - claimed responsibility for the attack. However, they retracted their statement on April 26, claiming that its social media was compromised. However, the Indian government launched a massive crackdown against the terrorists and released sketches of three terrorists who were responsible for the attack. As per J&K Police, two terrorists involved in the attack were Pakistani nationals and the third, was a resident of Anantnag in Kashmir. His home along with the homes of several other terrorists, have been demolished.

Fallout of India-Pakistan ties

On the diplomatic front, the Indian government halted the Indus Waters Treaty, expelled its diplomats, called back Indian officials from Islamabad, closed the Attari border, its airspace for Pakistani flights and ships, parcels and imports from Pakistan. New Delhi has also blocked the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani cricketers and celebrities. India is also planning to block Pakistani IP (websites). Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I say to the whole world. India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth." World leaders have urged both the countries to exercise restraint but has also sided with India in its fight against terror.

