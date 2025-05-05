A woman who helped rebuild the Indian Air Force airstrip in Bhuj during the 1971 India-Pakistan war is now urging strong action against Pakistan after the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Kanbai Shivji Hirani reflected on her contributions during the war and said, "It was not possible to build the runway soon, but we made it possible by rebuilding it, as it was a matter of the country."

She recalled the immense joy of India's victory in the war but expressed distress over recent developments.

"When we won the war, we were very happy. Today, what Pakistan has done (in Pahalgam) is very wrong," she said, according to news agency ANI.

Recounting the war in 1971, she said, "In 1971, when the war between India and Pakistan happened, I was 24 years old. At that time, Pakistan bombed the runway in Bhuj. They destroyed everything during a nighttime bombing raid. Then the question arose - what do we do now?"

She said that over 300 women had gathered to rebuild the airstrip.

"So we came to Madhapur. The Collector came with us. On the first day, 30 women went. On the second day, even more went. By the third day, 322 women were working."

"When Pakistani planes came, we hid. I had a green cloth because it helped us blend into the environment. It looked like part of nature. I had a lot of green cloth. I didn't have 5 rupees, so I took 1 rupee from here and there to buy it," she added.

"We left home at 7 AM and returned at 7 PM. We were told - 'When the first siren goes off loudly, hide wherever possible, behind whatever environment you can find.' Then, 'When the second siren sounds, come out and get back to work.' That's how we worked. We risked our lives, but we had to save India," Hirani said recalling her schedule.

She further appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take stern action against Pakistan.

"PM Modi should take action on this, stop the water and food supply to Pakistan. The only way they will understand things is to stop it," she said.

How 300 women risked their lives to rebuild bombed airstrip during 1971 war

Pakistan jets dropped 14 Napalm bombs on the Indian Air Force strip on December 8, 1971, disabling its operations.

IAF planes were grounded as they could not take off from the damaged strip. With BSF personnel struggling to repair it due to labour shortages, 300 people, mostly women from Madhapur village in Bhuj, volunteered to help.

The women worked tirelessly, day and night, to repair the airstrip, putting their lives at risk, and it was back in operation within four days.