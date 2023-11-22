'Will impose $120,000 fine': Supreme Court warns yoga guru Baba Ramdev's Patanjali for false advertising

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday (Nov 21) issued a harsh warning to Patanjali Ayurved - a company co-founded by popular Yoga guru Baba Ramdev. The apex court told the company to stop making false and misleading claims in advertisements about its medicines as a cure for several diseases or otherwise, prepare to fork out Rs 1 crore ($120,000) as a penalty for each claim.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) against misleading claims in advertisements with the bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Prashant Kumar Mishra presiding over it.

“All such false and misleading advertisements of Patanjali Ayurved have to stop immediately. The Court will take any such infraction very seriously, and the Court will also consider imposing costs to the extent of Rs. 1 crores on every product regarding which a false claim is made that it can “cure” a particular disease,” Justice Amanullah orally said.

The court said it did not want to deviate and ake the case a "Allopathy vs Ayurveda" debate but wanted to get to the root of misleading medical advertisements. The bench has asked the Government of India (GOI) to come up with suitable recommendations after consultations.

Apart from the misleading claims, IMA, in the writ petition accused Patanjali of spreading false rumours about COVID-19 and fuelling vaccine hesitancy. Baba Ramdev's comments making a mockery of citizens searching for oxygen cylinders during the second peak were also cited in the complaint.

However, after receiving a tap from the SC judges, Patanjali issued an undertaking, saying the company would not publish any such advertisements in the future, and would also ensure that casual statements are not made by it in the media.

Patanjali's previous rodeo

This is not the first instance when Baba Ramdev has come under the scanner for his comments as well as his company's advertising policies. Last year, the then Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana advised the yoga guru to rein in his beliefs.

"What happened to Baba Ramdev? He can popularise his system, but why should he criticise other systems. We all respect him, he popularized yoga but he shouldn't criticize other systems. What is the guarantee that his system will work? He cannot refuse doctor system. He must exercise restraint in abusing other systems," observed the former CJI.

Baba Ramdev is a popular figure in India. He founded Patanjali alongside his aide Balkrishna in 2006 and since then, the company has transformed into a multi-billion dollar enterprise.