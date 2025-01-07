While medical research has been continuously advancing, the recent outbreak of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China has raised concerning questions. Despite the fact that the virus was first discovered in 2001, 24 years ago, there is still no vaccine for the disease.

Advertisment

HMPV has been spreading at an alarming rate in China. The virus has also reached India, with seven cases reported as of Tuesday (Jan 7). Two cases were reported in Karnataka’s Bengaluru, one in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, two in Tamil Nadu and two in Maharashtra’s Nagpur.

While the Indian Health Ministry has assured people that there is no reason to worry, a recent statement by the Karnataka Directorate of Medical Education has sparked a concern.

Also read | India: HMPV cases rise to seven in a day; health minister says ‘no reason to worry’

Advertisment

“There is no specific antiviral treatment or vaccine for HMPV,” the public advisory said, adding that the respiratory illness can be treated by focusing on alleviating symptoms with supportive care. In severe cases, oxygen therapy, corticosteroids, or IV fluids may be used to treat the disease.

Surgical Oncologist Vishal Rao, Bengaluru’s HCG Hospital has said that if you have received three doses of COVID-19 vaccine, you likely have immunity to combat HMPV, according to PTI.

“If you have taken a flu shot, the three vaccine doses of COVID virus, you already have immunity…This is not something that will spread by me talking or breathing like COVID. This is not the case with HMPV virus because it’s a droplet infection... because of cough. You will need to take precautions,” he said.

Advertisment

Also read | China faces new virus outbreak- What is HMPV? A few FAQs answered

When was HMPV first detected?

HMPV was first detected by Dutch scholars in 2001 in nasopharyngeal aspirate samples, mucus or fluid samples from the upper part of the throat. The samples were taken from children with respiratory illnesses due to unknown pathogens, as per the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The virus belongs to the Pneumoviridae family and results in flu-like symptoms in individuals, especially children and the elderly. However, even after 24 years, the vaccine for HMPV is still not developed.

Also read | 'No unusual surge': Indian health ministry on rise in HMPV, respiratory illnesses in China

Why is there no vaccine for HMPV?

Although there has been some research on HMPV in animals, no study has been conducted on humans. A report published by the National Library of Medicine titled ‘Human Metapneumovirus in Adults' examined the virus in controlled environments on animals as an attempt to develop an HMPV vaccine.

Also read | China HMPV scare: Beijing confirms infection surge, calls it 'annual winter occurrence'

While the results were promising, the research was only performed in rodents and non-human primate models. So far, there are no studies conducted on humans and no vaccine has been developed for it.

(With inputs from agencies)