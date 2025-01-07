With two new cases detected in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, the total count of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in India has climbed up to 7 within 24 hours.

Two children aged seven and 14 tested positive for the virus, bringing the total cases in the country to seven. They were taken to a private hospital in the Ramdaspeth area of the city for treatment of fever and cough. The tests confirmed that the children were infected with HMPV.

HMPV affects the upper and lower respiratory tract and has similar symptoms as that of a flu. The individual infected may experience fever, cough, sore throat and runny nose.

The Maharashtra Health Department have been put on alert over a possible rise in cases in the state. Individuals suffering from any respiratory illness have been advised to take extra precautions. People have been urged to remain calm and not panic.

India has so far recorded seven cases of the virus. HMPV was detected in a two-month-old boy in Ahmedabad and two children below the age of one in Bengaluru. Two more cases were reported in Tamil Nadu.

‘Not a new virus’

Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday (Jan 6) reassured the public that there is no need to panic, adding that the virus is not new.

“Health experts have clarified that HMPV is not a new virus. It was first identified in 2001 and it has been circulating in the entire world since many years. HMPV spreads through air, by way of respiration. This can affect persons of all age groups. The virus spreads more during the winter and the early spring months,” JP Nadda said.

“On recent reports, the cases of HMPV in China, the Health Ministry, the ICMR and the National Centre for Disease Control are keeping a close watch on the situation in China as well as in the neighbouring countries,” he added amid the rising cases.

The health minister also assured that “The health systems and surveillance networks of the country remain vigilant, ensuring the country is ready to respond promptly to any emerging health challenges. There is no reason to worry. We are closely monitoring the situation.”

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has taken an assessment of the situation and will be sharing its report soon, Nadda said.

HMPV was first detected in 2002 in the Netherlands. Several cases of the virus were earlier reported in parts of India.

(With inputs from agencies)