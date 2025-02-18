Delhi’s new Chief Minister is set to be announced on Wednesday (Feb 19) following the sweeping win by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Assembly elections.

Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony on February 20, BJP leaders Tarun Chugh and Vinod Tavde, in charge of the swearing-in ceremony, and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva met Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday (Feb 18) evening.

The newly-elected BJP legislature party will hold a meeting at the party's Delhi unit office to elect the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday (Feb 19).

Preparations in full swing for swearing-in ceremony

The swearing-in ceremony of the next CM of the national capital will take place on February 20 at Ramlila Maidan. While the grand ceremony was earlier scheduled for 4:30 pm, it will now take place around noon the same day, reported news agency PTI.

“Around 50,000 people, including party workers, RWA, sections of society and saints, will be invited. It will be a grand event in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet ministers will be present. It will last around 25-30 minutes,” BJP MP Yogender Chandolia said about the arrangements for the large-scale event.

According to party leaders, the chief minister and the entire Cabinet will take oaths at the event.

Who will attend the ceremony?

The ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP President JP Nadda, Delhi LG VK Saxena, and more than 50 high-security leaders, including Union ministers, politicians, and Chief Ministers of other states.

Outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and her predecessor and three-time Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also be present at the ceremony.

Popular singer Kailash Kher will be performing at the ceremony. More than 50 film stars, including Akshay Kumar, Vivek Oberoi, and Hema Malini, will be present to witness the Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony.

Notable industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and a dozen others will also be present at Ramlila Maidan.

Who will be Delhi’s next CM?

Several leaders are being considered for the post of Delhi’s new chief minister, including Parvesh Verma, who handed a shocking defeat to Aam Admi Party supremo and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency. Other names include MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri, Kapil Mishra, and senior party leaders Ashish Sood, Rekha Gupta, and Vijender Gupta.

(With inputs from agencies)