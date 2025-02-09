After Aam Aadmi Party candidate Manish Sisodia lost his Jangpura seat in the Delhi Assembly elections, former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas said that his wife began crying, adding that it was not out of sympathy for the AAP leader.

"When we got the news of Manish (Sisodia) losing from Jangpura, my wife, who is apolitical, started crying," said Vishwas, a poet, who was also one of the founding members of the AAP.

Recalling an old conversation and hinting at the arrogance displayed by the AAP leader, Vishwas said, “When Sisodia was once told by my wife that 'Bhaiya, you are not always going to be in power', Manish Sisodia shot back saying 'Abhi toh hai (I am in power today). I hope others will not display this arrogance. Other parties will learn and profit from it. I congratulate the citizens of Delhi."

Sisodia lost Jangpura seat

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia conceded his defeat from the Jangpura seat in Delhi Assembly polls on Saturday (Feb 8) after he lost to Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

Speaking to the media, Sisodia asserted that the people have supported him well and affirmed hope that the BJP's candidate will work for the constituency.

"Party workers fought well; we all did hard work. People have supported us as well. But, I lost by 600 votes. I congratulate the candidate who won. I hope he will work for the constituency," he said.

BJP triumphs after 27 years, ousting AAP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, won a historic mandate in Delhi assembly polls after a 27-year hiatus, ousting the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from power. According to the data of the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 48 seats.

The 2025 Delhi Assembly election delivered some unexpected results, with several high-profile candidates failing to secure their seats. The prominent AAP leaders include former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Avadh Ojha.

Other leaders who lost the poll include BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri, AAP's Satyendar Jain, and Congress’s Alka Lamba and Sandeep Dikshit.

(With inputs from agencies)