/Who will be next vice president of India? Speculations float after Jagdeep Dhankhar’s exit

Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday (Jul 21) announced his resignation from the post. In the letter addressed to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, VP Dhankhar cited health reasons behind his decision to resign “effective immediately”. Now that the position is vacant, the question arises: Who will be the next vice president of India? With several speculations floating on social media, here are some possible contenders who could succeed Dhankar:

Nitish Kumar

Many social media users are predicting that Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister of Bihar, could be the next vice president. If Nitish Kumar becomes the successor of Dhankar, the BJP may look for someone from the party to fill the post of Bihar CM. Some social media users also speculate that Dhankhar may be appointed as the National President of BJP.

BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur Bachoul said Nitish Kumar as next vice president is “everyone’s wish”. “What could be better than Nitish Kumar being made Vice President? Whether Nitish Kumar becomes the Vice President or not, everyone wants it,” he said as quoted by News18.

Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is seen as another possible contender to become the next vice president. Singh had also been seen as a probable candidate in the last elections for the vice president post held in 2022.

Harivansh Narayan Singh

Some media reports are suggesting JDU MP Harivansh Narayan Singh could succeed Dhankhar as he is currently the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. He also met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan as he takes over the duties of the Rajya Sabha Chairman starting Tuesday (Jul 22).

Shashi Tharoor

Another possible contender for the next vice president of India is Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. His proximity to the Modi government and involvement in the government’s outreach programme on Operation Sindoor have recently made headlines as some social media users view him as a possible successor of Dhankhar.

JP Nadda

Some social media users also speculate whether BJP National President JP Nadda will be the next vice president of India. Nadda is known for his close relation with PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. His term as BJP president is ending soon as the party is on lookout to find his replacement.