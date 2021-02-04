WHO puts disclaimer after Indian govt 'strongly' complains wrong depiction of map

The Central government on Thursday said that it has raised the matter of the wrong depiction of the map on India on the WHO's website "strongly" following which the global health body has put a disclaimer on its portal.

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha (Upper House), Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the matter was brought to the notice of WHO.

Last month, the map of India on WHO's portal showed Indian territories in different colours, with Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh coloured in grey, while the rest of India was depicted in blue.

"The issue of wrong depiction of the map of India on the WHO`s website has been raised strongly with the WHO. In response the WHO has informed Permanent Mission of India in Geneva that they have put a disclaimer on the portal," the minister said.

"The disclaimer says 'designations employed and presentation of these materials do not imply the expression of any opinion on part of the WHO concerning the legal status of any country, territory or area or of its authorities or concerning legal status of any country, territory or area of its authorities or concerning the delimitation of its frontiers or boundaries dotted/dashed lines on maps represent approx border lines for which there may not be full agreement'."

The minister added that India's stand on the right depiction of boundaries is "unambiguously reiterated" to the global health body.



