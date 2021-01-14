Government raises inaccurate depiction of Indian map with WHO chief Tedros; calls for immediate removal

India has strongly raised the issue of inaccurate depiction of Indian map showing union territories of J&K & Ladakh separately by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The matter was raised by Indian envoy to UN in Geneva Indramani Pandey with WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

In the letter the top Indian diplomat expressed his "deep displeasure" at the "inaccurate depiction of the boundaries of India in the maps of various web portals of WHO."

He called Tedros for "immediate intervention" and "removal of maps" which have been inaccurately depicting the boundaries of India and replacing them with "accurate maps".

It is the third time India has raised the matter with the WHO in a matter of month. The previous two Indian mission to the UN in Geneva had written to Tedros and now with the envoy himself has raised the issue

The Indian envoy in the letter said: "I draw your attention to our previous messages sent to WHO pointing out similar inaccuracies."

Earlier this month WION had reached out to the WHO on the wrongful depiction of the Indian map with the body distancing itself and putting the responsibility on the UN.

WHO told WION that its "approach is to follow UN guidelines and practice regarding maps as far as possible"

Explaining, "WHO, as a UN specialized agency, follows the United Nations on the representation of territories and boundaries on maps because the United Nations is entrusted with addressing issues involving matters of geo-politics for the UN system."