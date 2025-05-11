Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, the Director General of Military Operations, represented the Indian Army at the press briefing on Operation Sindoor on Sunday (May 11). DGMO Lt Gen Ghai not only provided a detailed briefing of Operation Sindoor and what it achieved but also explained the series of events after which an understanding of the ceasefire was made between India and Pakistan amid escalating tensions.
Advertisment
Read More | 'They fire, we fire. They stop, we stop': India's BIG message to world after Op Sindoor, ceasefire understanding with Pakistan

Who is DGMO Lt. General Rajiv Ghai?

Advertisment
Lt. General Rajiv Ghai is currently posted as the DGMO of the Indian Army. He assumed the position on October 25, 2025. Before his current role, Lt. General Ghai was the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC) of the Chinnar Corps. He has ample experience working in Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC). As per media reports, DGMO Lt General Rajiv Ghai played a crucial role in outlining strategies against Pakistan's intrusions following 'Operation Sindoor'.
Read More | Operation Sindoor: India confirms killing over 100 terrorists in air strikes, including planners of IC-814 hijack, Pulwama attack
Advertisment

Who are the DGMOs?

The DGMO officials hold the senior rank in the Indian Army, usually the Lieutenant General, who oversee all the military operations in India and along the country's borders. The DGMO functions at the strategic and operational levels within the military hierarchy, reporting directly to the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS).

The DGMO rank holds a crucial position in India's defence strategy, particularly during times of heightened tensions. This position facilitates direct communication with counterparts in other nations to manage and de-escalate potential conflicts.

Read More | 'All our pilots back home': Indian Air Force says Operation Sindoor achieved its objectives

The DGMO serves as a key liaison between the armed forces' branches (army, navy, and air force) and other agencies, facilitating joint operations. Additionally, the DGMO coordinates with intelligence agencies to incorporate actionable intelligence into operational planning.

The rank of the DGMO in India manages sensitive border issues, including ceasefire agreements and cross-border tensions.

Read More | India’s stern warning to Pakistan in case of ceasefire violation: ‘Our response will be fierce and punitive’