Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, the Director General of Military Operations, represented the Indian Army at the press briefing on Operation Sindoor on Sunday (May 11). DGMO Lt Gen Ghai not only provided a detailed briefing of Operation Sindoor and what it achieved but also explained the series of events after which an understanding of the ceasefire was made between India and Pakistan amid escalating tensions.

Who is DGMO Lt. General Rajiv Ghai?

Lt. General Rajiv Ghai is currently posted as the DGMO of the Indian Army. He assumed the position on October 25, 2025. Before his current role, Lt. General Ghai was the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC) of the Chinnar Corps. He has ample experience working in Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC). As per media reports, DGMO Lt General Rajiv Ghai played a crucial role in outlining strategies against Pakistan's intrusions following 'Operation Sindoor'.

Who are the DGMOs?