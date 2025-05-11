Who is DGMO Lt. General Rajiv Ghai?
Who are the DGMOs?
The DGMO officials hold the senior rank in the Indian Army, usually the Lieutenant General, who oversee all the military operations in India and along the country's borders. The DGMO functions at the strategic and operational levels within the military hierarchy, reporting directly to the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS).
The DGMO rank holds a crucial position in India's defence strategy, particularly during times of heightened tensions. This position facilitates direct communication with counterparts in other nations to manage and de-escalate potential conflicts.
The DGMO serves as a key liaison between the armed forces' branches (army, navy, and air force) and other agencies, facilitating joint operations. Additionally, the DGMO coordinates with intelligence agencies to incorporate actionable intelligence into operational planning.
The rank of the DGMO in India manages sensitive border issues, including ceasefire agreements and cross-border tensions.
