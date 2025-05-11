The Indian government sources revealed on Sunday (May 11) that Operation Sindoor is not over, if Pakistan provokes India, the country will respond. "We have a new normal...The cost of terror has increased. They fire, we fire. If they stop, we stop," sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the armed forces that the country's response to every action by Pakistan should be more forceful, as per sources. His statement came after India launched 'Operation Sindoor' against terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Sources also revealed that India's strike destroyed the terror camps of Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Muzzafrabad in 25 minutes.

Sources also said that PM Modi told US Vice President JD Vance that if Pakistan strike, India will respond harder. "We hit Pakistan, harder, bigger, deeper," he said.

According to a PTI report, PM Modi told the military that bullets must be responded to by artillery (Wahan se goli chalegi, toh yahan se gola chalega).

India-Pakistan ceasefire

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had on Saturday evening confirmed that India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect from 17:00 on May 10. EAM S Jaishankar also reiterated the same but also said that the country will continue its "uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

Misri said in his ceasefire announcement, "Pakistan's Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time. Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours ."

Explosions and drone attacks were reported after an understanding was reached regarding the current situation between the DGMOs of both nations. India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri issued a statement and told Pakistan to deal with the situation with “seriousness and responsibility”. No outbreak of hostilities was reported after Misri issued the statement.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched a series of actions against Pakistan, including putting into abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty, expelling its diplomats, calling back Indian officials from Islamabad, and closing the Attari border. India also closed its airspace for Pakistani flights and imposed a ban on ships, parcels and imports from Pakistan. New Delhi has blocked the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani cricketers and celebrities.

