In what seems like a straight-out-of-Bollywood-mafia movie, a woman named Ziqra, known as "Lady Don", has been identified as the prime suspect in the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Delhi's Seelampur. Delhi police said that Ziqra was the one who plotted the murder of the teenage boy to avenge her brother's stabbing.

"She wanted to take revenge for her brother's stabbing and had formed her own gang. She also recently went to jail in a case," police said, the news agency PTI said.

The "Lady Don" has been detained by the police along with three other people.

Who is 'Lady Don'?

Ziqra hails from the Seelampur area of the national capital. Just three months before the murder, as per IANS, she was released from jail under the Arms Act. She is known for carrying a gun with her all the time.

On social media, multiple clips of her reels have been shared where Ziqra was seen lip syncing to some "gangster" lines.

She also worked as the bouncer of imprisoned gangster Hashim Baba's wife, Zoya. Ziqra was living with Zoya before Baba's wife was arrested in a drug case. Speculations are that Ziqra was planning to make her own gang after Zoya's arrest.

In search of 'Lala'...

After being freed from jail, Ziqra was searching for a man named "Lala" who had beaten her brother, Sahil. She went to the 17-year-old boy, Kunal, to ask about Lala, but when Kunal did not help her, she allegedly killed him.

'Modiji madad karo, Yogi model chahiye'

Kunal, 17, was stabbed to death on Thursday (April 17) when he was out to buy food in Seelampur.

After the murder, the case took a communal turn, and a protest erupted. Security has been deployed by the Delhi in the area to prevent any further violence.

Demonstrators were seen holding placards in protest of Kunal's murder that read: “Modiji madad karo, Yogi model chahiye (Modi help us, we want the Yogi model).”

