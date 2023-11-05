'Where is the evidence?': Indian envoy to Canada amid allegations over Nijjar's killing, diplomatic standoff

India's High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma has asked Canada for evidence that would support allegations made against India that it is involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. In an interview with Canadian platform The Globe and Mail on Friday (Nov 3), the envoy said, "There is no specific or relevant information provided in this case for us to assist them in the investigation."

"Where is the evidence? Where is the conclusion of the investigation? I would go a step further and say now the investigation has already been tainted. A direction has come from someone at a high level to say India or Indian agents are behind it," the envoy added.

The Indian envoy's call for evidence comes in response to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations he leveled against India in September where he said that agents of the Indian government are involved in Nijjar's killing.

"You are talking about illegal wiretaps and talking about evidence. Conversations between two diplomats are secure by all international law," the envoy said. "Show me how you captured these conversations. Show me that someone did not mimic the voice."

The envoy also noted that India has made 26 extradition requests to Ottawa over the past five or six years and is awaiting action.

India has already dismissed the allegations in Nijjar's killing and termed them "absurd and motivated." The country also retaliated by expelling a Canadian diplomat when Ottawa removed a top Indian diplomat - Senior Punjab cadre IPS officer Pavan Kumar Rai, the head of Indian intelligence in Canada.

In response to New Delhi's concerns over diplomatic parity, Canada withdrew 41 diplomats from India. Amid the diplomatic standoff, Ottawa also suspended visa and consular services in Chandigarh, Mumbai, and Bengaluru consulates.

Security concerns

Speaking about the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) security provided to him, the envoy said, "I feel that is hate speech and an incitement to violence."

"I am concerned about my safety and security. I am concerned about the safety and security of my consul generals. God forbid if something happens," he added.

When asked about how a thaw can be achieved between India and Canada, Verma said that there is a need for professional communication and dialogue to address disputes.

Stressing that Canada must resolve the "core issue" the envoy said, "Don't allow your soil to be used by a group of Canadian citizens who want to dismember India."

"Who want to challenge the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India," he added.