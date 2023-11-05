J&K police becomes 1st in India to use GPS tracker anklets for terror-accused on bail

In a first, Jammu and Kashmir Police have introduced GPS tracker anklets to monitor the terror-accused people on bail in the union territory. With this, the J&K police department became the first in India to be using GPS tracker anklets.

The police in the union territory said that the devices have been procured after a Special NIA Court, Jammu, passed an order directing the police to affix a GPS tracker anklet on a terror accused.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that in FIR No. 252/2007 u/ss 17, 18, 21, 24, 40 UAPA 1967 PS Udhampur, an accused namely Ghulam Mohd Bhat had applied for bail.

During the pendency of the bail hearing, the accused sought to be released on interim bail.

''The accused Ghulam Mohd Bhat is undergoing trial for being associated with different terrorist organisations and being involved in terror financing at the behest of the proscribed terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen. He was arrested in the current FIR while attempting to transport proceeds of terrorism to the tune of Rs. 2.5 lakhs (about $3k) at the behest of Hizbul Mujahideen," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Police further added, ''It is pertinent to note that the accused Ghulam Mohd Bhat is also convicted by the Hon’ble NIA Court Patiala House Delhi in another case for being associated with a terrorist organisation and for conspiracy for a terrorist act. Proceedings are ongoing before the Hon’ble Spl NIA Court, Jammu''.

The GPS tracker anklet is already in use in Western countries such as the USA, United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand where it is used to track the movement of accused persons on bail, parole, and house arrest and accordingly de-congests prisons to a large extent.

''In the Hon'ble Spl NIA Court, Jammu the importance of close monitoring of terror accused and the stringent conditions for grant of bail under the UAPA 1967 were highlighted by the prosecution department of ZPHQ Jammu, J&K Police. Finding merit in the submissions of the prosecution, the Hon'ble Spl NIA Court, Jammu was pleased to pass an order directing J&K Police to affix a GPS tracker anklet on the accused, '' said the order.