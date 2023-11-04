Air Force chief mulls use of AI & Data Analytics tools to train, evaluate pilots

Indian Air Force Chief VR Chaudhari said that the Air Force's pilot training courses could be significantly enhanced with the use of Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics. Pointing out that the complete flight data of every sortie (flight) undertaken by a trainee pilot is stored digitally, he reasoned that Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Analytics tools could be used to comprehensively evaluate the pilots, instead of just grading the pilots based on one test sortie.

He implied that the vast amounts of flight data and parameters from the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) could be used to continuously assess the pilot trainees, instead of just having their instructors grading them on specific test flights (at the end of a course module).

Speaking at the International Pilot Training Symposium at Air Force Station Tambaram, Chennai, he mentioned the advantages of having AI and software tools that could assess the vast amounts of flight data generated by a trainee and offer valuable insights on performance and progress.

"The AI and Data analytics interpretation of this detailed flight data would provide an accurate, evidence-based, and unbiased evaluation of a trainee's performance," he said.

Comparing the rapidly-evolving times, the Air Chief Marshal light-heartedly said, at one point in time cadets who used to join the Air Force would not even have driven a two-wheeler, but today the kind of tech-savvy youth that are coming in would have already landed fighter planes successfully on aircraft-carrier decks, in the realistic Flight Simulator video game.

He made this reference to touch upon the importance of Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality in imparting effective simulation-based training and how these have become easily accessible for today's youth.

On the need to provide training that is relevant for the tech-savvy generation and offer student-specific training as per an individual's capability, he queried, "Do they need the same training as us? Can some candidates progress faster than others? Can they (the top performers) move on to more complicated exercises within the same course timeframe?"

Referring to the linear approach (Basic-Intermediate-Advanced) pilot training that the Indian Air Force follows, he noted that the French Air and Space Force and Spanish Air Force had done away with the intermediate training phase.

He stated that the French trainees would train by flying basic trainer aircraft and then directly progress to Rafale fighter jets, thanks to the large-scale availability of sophisticated simulators for advanced fighter aircraft.

Quoting a DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) trial in the US, the Air Chief Marshal said how an AI algorithm had defeated an experienced fighter pilot 5-0, in simulated fighting. He used this to stress how the AI had fought differently and stated that successful aviators train differently. Meanwhile, he also said that the role of pilots has transformed from flying the plane to operating a wide range of systems.

Air Force Station Tambaram, houses the Indian Air Force's Flying Instructors School (FIS). The FIS is tasked to impart quality training to experienced Air Force pilots and mould them into extremely skilled Qualified Flying Instructors.

At FIS, the flying skills and professional knowledge of these under-training QFIs are honed to enable them to undertake the arduous task of imparting flying training more effectively and efficiently.

The QFIs who successfully graduate from FIS are entrusted with the responsibility of training ab-initio pilots at flying training establishments and moulding them into future Air Warriors. The FIS was established in Ambala, Haryana, in the year 1948 and then moved to Tambaram, Chennai, in 1954. This year marks the platinum jubilee of the FIS.