'Whatever public does is right', says Priyanka Gandhi after Delhi Assembly election defeat

A day after Congress party faced a duck in the Delhi Assembly election, party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi reacted to the poll results as she said, "Whatever public does is right."

She also said, "This is a time of struggle for us. We have to struggle a lot which we will do."

After winning a landslide victory with 62 seats out of 70 in February 8 polls, Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal will take oath on February 16 for the third time at the Ramlila Maidan. Bharatiya Janata Party bagged eight seats while Congress failed to win any second time in a row.

All AAP heavyweights including Sisodia, Raghav Chaddha and Atishi, Gopal Rai, Satyendar Jain emerged victoriously.

As the AAP cruised to victory, leaders cutting across party lines including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi (Congress), Sharad Pawar (NCP), Mamata Banerjee (TMC), Naveen Patnaik (BJD) and MK Stalin (DMK) congratulated Kejriwal for the historic win.

On Wednesday, Congress conceded defeat as party spokesperson, Rajdeep Surjewala said it "accepts the verdict given by people of the national capital."

Addressing a press conference, Surjewala congratulated AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for the victory in the election.

"The result has further strengthened our pledge to make the party strong again," Surjewala also said.

