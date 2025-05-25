What is 'Sugar Board'? Health initiative by CBSE gets a mention by PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the introduction of "Sugar Boards" by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The move was in the backdrop of increasing cases of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and poor dietary habits among school students. CBSE launched this programme in schools across the country.

"You must have seen blackboards in schools, but now sugar boards are also being installed in some schools - not blackboard, but sugar board," said PM Modi.

The aim of the initiative is to educate students about the disadvantages of sugar and its impact on the body. Via this programme, the government wants to promote healthier habits, and ultimately reduce the burden of lifestyle diseases in the next generation.

The move came at a time when data showed that kids are consuming much more sugar than recommended. In recent guidelines by CBSE, children between 4 and 10 years of age derive about 13 per cent of their daily calories from sugar, while those aged 11 to 18 consume as much as 15 per cent.

The function of Sugar Board

As per the programme, all schools are required to install "Sugar Boards" - visually engaging displays that will be placed across campuses to raise awareness about the harmfull effects of sugar.

The "Sugar Boards" are designed to be eye-catching as well as educational. The board will have pictures, infographics, fun facts, and real-world comparisons to help students easily grasp the risks of high-sugar diets.

These are the messages that will be displayed on the “Sugar Boards”: