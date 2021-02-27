'We're together in this fight': PM Modi acknowledges after WHO chief applauds India's vaccine efforts

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked WHO director-general after the latter praised him for helping more than 60 countries by providing coronavirus vaccines.

Earlier on Friday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked India and Modi for their commitment to Covax and providing coronavirus vaccines to "60+" countries in a tweet.

"Thanks Flag of India & Prime Minister @narendramodi for supporting #VaccinEquity. Your commitment to #COVAX and sharing #COVID19 vaccine doses is helping 60+ countries start vaccinating their #healthworkers and other priority groups. I hope other countries will follow your example, Tedros in a tweet wrote.

Thank you @DrTedros. We are all together in the fight against this pandemic. India is committed to sharing resources, experiences, and knowledge for global good. https://t.co/nVwQKPUl38 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2021

The Indian prime minister responded on the tweet, saying that they are "together in the fight against the pandemic" and the country is "committed" to sharing its "resources" for "global good".

"We are all together in the fight against this pandemic. India is committed to sharing resources, experiences, and knowledge for global good," Modi tweeted.

India is winning global praise for what is being described as "vaccine diplomacy" under which the country has delivered millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses to neighbouring Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, earlier than Chinese supplies of vaccines whose efficacy is also questionable.

Other than neighbours, countries like Canada and Brazil have also praised New Delhi for providing them doses of vaccines produced in India.