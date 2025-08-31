The India Meteorological Department said on Sunday that India is set to witness above-normal rainfall in September, closing out a monsoon season already marked by devastating downpours across several regions. The IMD predicts that rainfall in September 2025 is expected to be more than 109 per cent of the long-period average of 167.9 mm, indicating that most parts of the country are likely to receive normal to above-normal showers.

At the same time, the IMD noted that certain areas in the northeast and east, as well as several parts of extreme southern peninsular India and some pockets of northwest India, may experience below-normal rainfall.

While speaking at a virtual press briefing, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra cautioned that heavy rainfall could bring landslides and flash floods in Uttarakhand in September and potentially disrupt normal life in south Haryana, Delhi and north Rajasthan.

"Many rivers originate in Uttarakhand. So, heavy rainfall means many rivers will be flooded, and it will impact cities and towns downstream. So, we should keep this in mind," he said, Indian news agency PTI reported. He also added that heavy rainfall is likely in the upper catchment areas of the Mahanadi River in Chhattisgarh.

Yamuna crosses danger mark in Delhi

Meanwhile, the water level of Delhi's Yamuna crossed the danger mark on Sunday morning. The warning mark for the city is 204.50 metres, but the river reached the danger mark is 205.33 metres, and evacuation of people begins when the level reaches 206 metres.

The rise in water level of the Yamuna above 205.33 metres is due to incessant heavy rainfall in Delhi that has been occurring for the past few days.

As per news agency ANI, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a "Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" forecast in New Delhi till September 2. "Thunderstorm with rain' forecast has been issued for September 3, whereas "Rain or Thundershowers" forecast has been issued for September 4 and 5.