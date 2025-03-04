A not-so-classy incident unfolded in the state assembly of India's Uttar Pradesh where a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) spat after consuming pan masala (betel nut mixture) inside the assembly building on Tuesday (March 4). When UP assembly speaker Satish Mahana came to know about the incident, he reached the spot to get it cleaned himself.

Before commencing the House, Mahana said that he caught the MLA doing the act in the CCTV footage of the assembly hall but won't share name publicly to save humiliation.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana raised the issue of some MLA spitting in the House after consuming pan masala. He said that he got the stains cleaned, urged other MLA to stop others from indulging in such acts and also appealed to the MLA to step forward and… pic.twitter.com/VLp32qXlU8 — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2025

"This morning, I received information that in this hall of our Vidhan Sabha, some member spit after consuming pan masala. So, I came here and got it cleaned. I have seen the MLA in the video. But I do not want to humiliate any individual. So, I am not taking the name," Mahana said before the start of the assembly.

"I urge all Members that if they see anyone doing this, they should stop them...Keeping this Assembly clean is our responsibility...If the MLA in question comes and tells me that they have done this, it will be good; otherwise, I will call them," he further said.

In a video circulated on the social media platform X, Mahana was seen walking down the spot with some of the MLAs. He said he got the stains cleaned from the carpet in the hall and urged other MLAs to stop others from indulging in such acts.

