Israeli authorities forcefully prevented families of hostages held by Hamas from entering the Israeli parliament to watch a debate on the probe into the October 7, 2023 attack. Massive violence broke out in the Knesset on Monday (Mar 3) following the barring of bereaved families from even being present at the debate, which included a speech by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Relatives of October 7 victims, former hostages and their families along with members of the October Council (which represents October 7 attack families) were about to reach the gallery where the event was hosted. But suddenly, they were pushed by the guards present there. Authorities used physical force, hit and grabbed the former hostages and their families to stop them from entering the venue.

A video of the incident circulating on social media platform X showed a few men pushing a man to the ground and physically assaulting him. As per the Israeli media reports, three people had to rush for medical treatment after the incident unfolded.

One member of the group, during the scuffle, called out to the guards that they were “hitting bereaved parents”. Relatives and families were seen crying and comforting each other after the incident. They were later allowed to enter the gallery with some of them reciting the Kaddish prayer (Jewish prayer) for the dead.

'Is this how bereaved families are treated?'

Shimon Buskila - the father of Yarden Buskila who was murdered in the October 7 attack - was also present at the incident and required medical attention after the clash. He shared a video online after the incident and said he was “broken” by the incident.

“Is this how bereaved families are treated? With us on the floor? Is that our place?” he asked.

'What happened to us that day?'

The families were present there to attend a "40 signatures debate". It's a plenum discussion that the opposition in Israel can call once a month and that the prime minister is legally obliged to attend. The discussion was on establishing a state commission of inquiry into the failure to prevent the October 7 attack in 2023.

Before the debate, families held a press conference in the Knesset demanding a state probe saying there was a need to "investigate what happened to us that day".

