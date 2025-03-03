Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked the US President Donald Trump for sending "all the munitions" that were held by the Joe Biden administration on Sunday (March 2).

Advertisment

In a video message posted on the social media platform X, the Israeli PM said, "I want to thank @POTUS @realDonaldTrump for his unwavering support for Israel."

Also read: Israel ‘fully coordinated’ with Trump to extend phase one of Gaza ceasefire for 50 days, says Netanyahu

"During my recent visit to Washington, I said that Donald Trump is the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House," Netanyahu said.

Advertisment

He said that the US president shows the friendship he has with Israel "every day".

"He has shown it through his visionary plan for Gaza, this is a plan which Israel fully supports," Netanyahu further praised Trump.

"He's shown it by sending us all the munitions that were being held up,' he added.

Advertisment

Also read: Netanyahu's office admits it received alert hours before October 7 attack but did not act on it

The Israeli PM further said that Trump is giving the Jewish nation all the tools that it needs to "finish the job against Iran’s terror axis".

"And he has shown it (support for Israel) by fully backing Israel and putting the pressure to release the hostages where it truly belongs – on Hamas," Netanyahu said in the video.

"Israel has accepted President Trump’s envoy @SteveWitkoff's plan to extend the temporary ceasefire by 50 days, during that time we can discuss the conditions for a permanent ceasefire that will end the war in Gaza," he said.

Also read: 'Only ceasefire can bring them alive': Hamas releases video of hostages; Netanyahu says 'won't be deterred'

The Witkoff plan

Netanyahu explained the plan by Witkoff to extend the ceasefire. He said 50 per cent of the hostages would be released "if we reach an agreement on a permanent ceasefire".

I want to thank @POTUS @realDonaldTrump for his unwavering support for Israel.



During my recent visit to Washington, I said that Donald Trump is the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House.



And President Trump shows that friendship each and every day.



He… pic.twitter.com/ZI4RhSM0Gq — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 2, 2025

"Again, Israel has accepted this plan. I accepted this plan. But so far, Hamas has rejected it," said Netanyahu adding that "Hamas had also put forward positions for a permanent ceasefire that are totally unacceptable".

Also read: Hamas to hand over bodies of four slain Israeli hostages 'tonight' without public ceremony, confirms Netanyahu

The Israeli PM said, "Israel has decided to stop letting goods and supplies into Gaza, something we've done for the past 42 days. We've done that because Hamas steals the supplies and prevents the people of Gaza from getting them. It uses these supplies to finance its terror machine, which is aimed directly at Israel and our civilians – and this we cannot accept."

'Thank you again, President Trump!'

He then threatened that Israel would take further steps if the Palestinian terror group would continue to hold Israeli hostages.

" And throughout this, Israel knows that America and President Trump have our back," claimed Netanyahu.

"Thank you again, President Trump! Thank you for all you are doing to return our hostages, bolster our security and provide a future of prosperity and peace for all the peoples of the Middle East," Netanyahu thanked Trump, once again.